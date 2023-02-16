Written presented by Hanzo PR

Emma Magnolia is a multifaceted entrepreneur and influencer whose reach continues to expand in all her endeavors. Well-educated, Emma earned a degree in Biology. After graduating, Emma went an unconventional route and took on the challenge of maintaining a 5-acre farm outside of Little Rock, Arkansas, where she grew vegetables to sell at farmers markets. Now, Emma Magnolia is an award-nominated, cover-featured model and influencer.

After college, Emma started working to serve her local community through programs that serve the unhoused community. While earning a wage waiting tables and working as a preschool teacher at a local shelter, Emma began to set eyes on starting her own resource program. She created an overdose prevention hotline that people could text to acquire narcan, an overdose stopping drug; delivered directly to their house, confidentially. This program had the potential to save lives in a state where this type of medicine was difficult to acquire. Her program gained traction and eventually became a fully operational nonprofit with staff, a drop-in center, and an outreach program, which also expanded into HIV prevention work.

Focusing on this project, Emma couldn’t hold down a regular job anymore due to how much time it took up in her life. She started dancing at a local club, stating that it was a “more flexible” option for work. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma pivoted to the online platform, OnlyFans. From there, her modeling career took off very quickly. Despite starting with no social media following, “It blew up,” she states, noting that she joined in on the right place at the right time. Emma has now become an accomplished model, with award nominations and even a magazine cover feature. She maintains that her greatest accomplishment was not anything modeling related, but instead distributing thousands of doses of Naloxone and sterile syringes in Arkansas.

Nonetheless, Emma’s success as a model and influencer is substantial. She has created a substantial name for herself in just a couple years, developing a cult following of over a million fans on social media. Despite losing accounts repeatedly, and having to start over from nothing, Emma says that she is “so thankful for the fans who found me again and again and made it possible for me to change careers…I had to jump through some hoops because I was doing everything all by myself, with no management team.” Now that her career is thriving, what wisdom does Emma want to share with others?

“Don’t give up and stay consistent. If you have the opportunity to do something fun and make a living while you do it, then, do it.”

In her future endeavors, Emma wants to branch into other avenues in the digital space to expand her reach. This includes her budding YouTube channel, twitch, and other streaming platforms. Once she corners those plans, she says she wants to focus her time on programs in her community that provide resources to street-based sex workers to increase their quality of life. For her ultimate goal,