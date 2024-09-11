Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin Hit 2024 VMAs After Scandal

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin continued to shut down any buzz about trouble in paradise when they attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. In a video exclusively obtained by Life & Style, the couple looked madly in love on the red carpet.

Just weeks after Brendan, 32, was caught dancing with another woman at Miranda’s Nashville bar, he had eyes for only his wife at the VMAs. Brendan posed for photos with the country singer, 40, and was the perfect gentleman as he stepped aside to let her take some solo shots. As Miranda took photos by herself, Brendan stood to the side and watched her with a smile on his face. The two also cozied close when taking couples’ pics.

Miranda wore a plunging black jumpsuit with a paisley design on the collar. Her teal rhinestone teal blue bra was visible underneath the ensemble. Meanwhile, Brendan wore an all-black ensemble and looked quite handsome on the carpet.

Getty

In June, a fan video surfaced on TikTok that showed Brendan dancing with a woman at Casa Rosa while Miranda was nowhere in sight. “Miranda Lambert, come get your man,” the fan wrote over the clip.

The couple has not commented on the scandal, but the woman featured in the footage told In Touch that the former police officer was completely innocent. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun,” the woman explained. “He was gracious and polite and kind.”

She also confirmed that “there was never anything inappropriate said” throughout the evening and added, “There was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

In August, Miranda proved that all was well in her marriage when she posted romantic photos from her European vacation with Brendan on Instagram. She also gushed about their relationship in an interview with Bunnie Xo later that month.

“I told him, like, ‘I’m a ninja for you, and I will fight through anything with you.’ And I feel like that’s so important,” the “Randy” singer said on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “And I think, you know, going through other relationships, you learn through those things. And you learn about communication and what you did do and what you didn’t do. And so, I think I came into this marriage with such a strong sense of what I want and what I want to be for someone and the partner I want to be.”

Miranda and Brendan met in November 2018 while she was performing on Good Morning America and he was working security. They tied the knot less than three months later in January 2019. That Valentine’s Day, she shared the news with fans.

The wedding came nearly four years after Miranda and Blake Shelton ended their marriage. The country stars were married for four years before calling it quits in 2015. The “God’s Country” singer has also moved on, marrying Gwen Stefani in 2021 after nearly six years together.