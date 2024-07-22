Miranda Lambert Debuts New Song Alimony After Husband s Scandal

Miranda Lambert debuted a new song titled “Alimony” where she warns her spouse against cheating on her. It comes less than a month after husband Brendan McLoughlin‘s scandal where he was caught on video grinding against another woman.

The “Kerosene” singer, 40, dropped a video via Instagram of the chorus featuring her band members doing dances on Sunday, July 21. Over it, Miranda sang, “If you start stepping out, only one thing can console me / If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone … remember the alimony.”

The new song comes after Brendan, 32, was filmed dancing with other women and having close conversations with them while at Miranda’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, in TikTok videos that dropped on June 24. Miranda wrote in the caption, “UNRELEASED SONG ‘ALIMONY.'”

Miranda led off the video wearing a cowboy hat, blue denim miniskirt and white cowboy boots. She did a line-style dance while holding a beverage in a can with a big smile on her face.

Several fans seemed to reference the former New York City police officer’s actions in the comments of the “Wranglers” singer’s post.

“I would NEVER leave you or make you feel uncomfortable about my behavior,” one person wrote, while another added, “You are such a Texas girl!! Take it from one born and raised Texan! You don’t take crap from any of these guys!”

Miranda has already been playing the song on tour even though it hasn’t been released it to radio stations. A more complete video of it was shared by a TikTok user where additional lyrics could be heard.

She sings about the “Stetson hat that you wear all the time,” “those real expensive rounds of golf” and “this diamond you’re still paying off.” The post featured photos of Brendan wearing a cowboy hat, playing golf and Miranda’s hand with her diamond engagement ring showing superimposed over the concert video.

The user acknowledged that he didn’t know when Miranda penned the tune but said, “If you ask me, it sounds like she wrote that last week.”

The couple hasn’t publicly addressed Brendan’s scandal, where a woman was grinding against him and they later hugged. A second woman appeared in another clip, who was seemingly having a deep conversation with the Staten Island, New York, native, even holding his face with her hands.

“Miranda Lambert, come get your man,” the text read over the footage of the scandalous scene.

The mystery woman who danced with Brendan claimed in an exclusive interview with In Touch that their interaction was “innocent.”

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said on June 26. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

When they got closer to the roped-off section, the ladies asked if “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” the bar patron continued. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The woman insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

Despite the drama, Brendan and Miranda appeared together and happy in a selfie she shared on July 18. “Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas,” she wrote in the caption, where the duo posed outside an Austin FC MLS game, as he wore a logo shirt for the team.