Miranda Lambert Reunites With Husband After Dancing Video

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are seemingly moving forward after his viral dancing video led to a scandal in June.

The country singer, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to share a collection of photos from a trip to Texas. In the first snap, Miranda took a selfie with singer-songwriter Gwen Sebastian, while the second photo showed the “House That Built Me” hitmaker and her mom, Beverly Lambert, floating in tubes on a river. Finally, Miranda took a selfie with Brendan, 32, in front of the Austin FC’s stadium.

“Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas,” she captioned the post.

Miranda shared the same post on TikTok, although she did not include the photo with Brendan there. However, she did set the video to her new song “Dammit Randy,” which her husband cowrote.

The posts came just over one month after Brendan was captured on video dancing with a group of women at Miranda’s Casa Rosa bar while the crooner was nowhere in sight. Footage circulated on TikTok on June 24 of the former New York City police officer dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress, and the same woman was later seen grinding on him. Another video showed a woman getting close to Brendan and putting her hands on his face.

However, one of the mystery women insisted that her encounter with Brendan was completely “innocent” in an interview with In Touch on June 26.

Miranda Lambert/Instagram

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The woman said that she and her friends ended up “near the roped-off section” and asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” the bar patron continued. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

She added that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” the woman said. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

Addressing the footage of her and Brendan, which also showed her putting her hands on his face, she said she wasn’t “sure why” she did that.

“I just have a tendency to do that at times without even realizing,” she continued. “It’s a silly, unconscious habit that I have, and I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all.”

The bargoer added that she and her friends were “grateful” that Brendan was so kind.

“It’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason,” she concluded.

Miranda has not publicly commented on the incident. However, she shared a cryptic post about letting go of things that don’t “serve” her on July 10.

“This is your sign to say goodbye to anything that isn’t serving you anymore,” she wrote over a selfie with her hand waving goodbye.