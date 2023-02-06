Missy Elliott’s Weight Loss Transformation Is Inspiring: See Before and After Photos of the Rapper

Work it! Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot has trailblazed through the hip-hop industry and proven to become not only one of the best female rappers but one of the best rappers to ever grace the music industry. Over the years, her music style has transformed and so has her appearance. Missy has undergone a drastic weight loss journey that stemmed from an illness.

In 2011, the “Get Ur Freak On” artist shared that she had been living with Graves’ Disease for the past three years – an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid and hindered her motor skills. While trying to gain control over the disease, Missy began focusing on her health and started “managing the condition through diet and exercise,” according to People.

While the Grammy winner hasn’t been vocal about her health and fitness journey, she has shared how an improved diet helped her overall health via Instagram in May 2018.

“Proudly to say it’s been four months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!” she shared. “See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this has helped my skin. It really restore glow back & I don’t feel as sluggish [sic],” she continued.

Missy added, “NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD. S–t that’s my weakness #Facts But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that too! Maybe two cupcakes a month.”

“The Rain” musician became a Doritos partner in January 2023, while teasing a Super Bowl commercial with rapper Jack Harlow via Instagram that premiered the following month. Missy slayed in a grey and black Versace suit while her skin was glowing brightly.

“I just wanna know where I can find that fountain she drinking from. Because sis ain’t aged one bit since I’ve been listening to her in high school,” one person gushed in the comment section.

A second fan wrote, “Imagine being in the game for 30 years & still looking 21, give us the secret !!!!”

Not only has Missy reached great accomplishments in her personal life, but the Virginia native has also been busy breaking records for her outstanding career. The “Pass That Dutch” lyricist was nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February 2023, making her the first rapper to be nominated for the prestigious title.

Just before that, Missy earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2021. Other artists in the industry like Ciara and Lizzo attended the ceremony to celebrate their talented friend!

Keep scrolling to see Missy Elliott’s weight loss journey.