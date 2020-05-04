The drama continues! Nick Viall defended himself after calling Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett a “liar” and “vain.” The Bachelor Nation alum noted that he doesn’t “hate” Peter Weber’s ex while answering questions on his Instagram Story on May 3.

“I have disagreed with some of her decisions she made public. I have also agreed with other things she made public,” the 39-year-old former Bachelor explained. “I have a podcast and I give my opinions about the things people make public when using their platforms. I made my opinion public, some people criticized me for it. That’s OK … Conversation and disagreement are healthy.”

Courtesy of Nick Viall Instagram

Nick slammed the 24-year-old during the April 27 episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast. He specifically mentioned when she left a comment on her own Instagram that read, “Beautiful date, Madi. You are so genuine and real,” following her first one-on-one with Peter, 28. Fans thought the former college athlete forgot to toggle between her personal and fan account, which also means she would have been running her own fan account after appearing on the reality show for just one week. Her friend later took the fall for the comment. “Oops. Thought I wrote that comment about being real [and] genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she back from filming. Don’t hate me, @MadiPrew,” her pal wrote. Although no one really bought the excuse, viewers quickly forgot about the incident — except for Nick.

Instagram

“We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar. It’s true!” he said while Facetiming ET host Lauren Zima for the remote podcast episode. “I mean, people wanna forget. I know Madison wants to forget it. But, her Instagram. That’s not an allegation. It’s a fact she did that.”

Nick said it was “relatable” that the contestant most likely just “wanted people to like her,” but it definitely raised a red flag. “I’m more critical of that, and I know Madison thinks I don’t like her, and I know people think I’ve been hard on Madison. I think she’s just fine, I’ve even defended Madison,” he continued. “But if you’re gonna be righteous and you’re gonna be pious, and you’re gonna like talk about your relationship with God, and how you want to be an example to young women, blah blah blah blah blah, then I hold you to a higher standard.”

Courtesy of Nick Viall Instagram

That’s not to say the former Bachelor in Paradise star wouldn’t want to have a chat with the brunette beauty. “Yes I would have her on. I think it could be an interesting discussion. I don’t think she will,” he wrote for a separate question. “I would love to be wrong.”

We would love to see Nick and Madi hash things out for good!