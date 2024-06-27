Nick Viall addressed rumors that his wife, Natalie Joy, was unfaithful ​ before their January 2023 engagement.

“I don’t go on. I disconnect,” the former Bachelor, 43, said after being asked about the hot topic during the Tuesday, June 25, episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. “I’m really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, like, I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. Like the more I build the show, the less famous I want to be. I mean that.”

Over the past year, fans have speculated online that Natalie, 25, cheated on Nick during a trip with her girlfriends ​to Paris for Fashion Week in 2023. The buzz has since made its way around the rumor mill, but Nick doesn’t “read comments” on social media to care.

“You can never have thick enough skin to handle whatever rumors that are about you,” the “Viall Files” podcast cohost admitted. “I am aware of a ton of rumors about me and I know that I’m unaware of 90 percent more because I don’t f–king read it.”

One day later, Netflix flirt Harry Jowsey fueled the cheating rumors via Instagram after a fan wrote in the comments section of his post, “Mate your ​[sic] getting roasted by @Nickviall you should go on his podcast and do an interview [sic].”

The shade didn’t sit well with the Too Hot to Handle star, 27, who replied, “@always_striving_for_better he can’t keep my ​d–k out of his mouth. 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then worrying about me.”

Natalie has yet to publicly address the cheating rumors.

Three days before Nick and Natalie announced their engagement on January 12, 2023, the Bachelor Nation star hinted at popping the big question during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Anything is possible, I think. The sky’s the limit for us in 2023,” Nick said, while the former surgical technologist added, “Fingers crossed.”

Courtesy of Nick Viall/Instagram

That August, the podcast cohosts announced that Natalie was pregnant and they were expecting their first child together.

Days after Nick shared that he was going to be a dad, a source exclusively told Life & Style what wedding planning was like for the couple while navigating Natalie’s pregnancy.

“Nick always wanted kids. He knows Natalie will be a great mom. She’s the sweetest, most caring person he’s known,” the source dished in a story published on August 16, 2023. “It’ll be a simple affair with lots of friends, family and Southern comfort food. Everything is coming together like it was meant to.”

The two welcomed their daughter, River Rose Viall, on February 2 and got married two months later.

Nick and Natalie celebrated their union ​at Natalie’s grand property in Savannah, Georgia. Their close family and friends traveled near and far to be a part of the celebration, which spanned over a weekend.

“I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere,” the Mrs. told People at the time, later admitting, “I’ve always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event, and even though we’re having it on the farm, we’re doing both. So it’s kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe.”