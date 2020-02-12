Hot take! Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall thinks Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor is simply a “very stressful environment,” not “over-produced,” he exclusively tells Life & Style. “I don’t think this season is any more or less produced than any other season,” he says about the criticism that the reality show has received about more “producer manipulation” during season 24 than it has in the past. “I think it’s more a result of things that are happening in the house and the women that are part of the show.”

“Everyone knows the show is produced,” continues the 39-year-old while teaming up with Dunkin‘ and Grubhub to spread the love with donuts this Valentine’s Day. He notes that the “dramatic season” is a result of the contestants “responding” to the tense and unusual dating situation they’re in. Nick has been through the franchise four times, so it’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about.

The podcast host brings up one of the craziest plot points of the season when contestant Victoria Fuller gets serenaded by her ex Chase Rice during a one-on-one date with Peter. “My understanding is they did not know that those two dated when they cast both separately,” Nick divulges. “Then, certainly, when they found out, of course, they’re going to set up that date and they would’ve done that any other season.” The former Dancing With the Stars contestant adds that “America enjoyed watching the awkwardness.”

The contestants have had a ton of drama this season, even Peter was shocked while watching back the episodes. He opened up about Sydney Hightower, who was the center of a lot of fighting in the house, despite the two having a great connection. She was sent home during the sixth rose ceremony, but the California native dished that he’s curious to have a conversation with her during Women Tell All.

“She never came off to me the way I’m seeing how she acted with some of the women when I wasn’t there,” Peter, 28, admitted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 5. “So I am a little bit curious about that and that she just kind of was hiding a personality I didn’t necessarily know very well, to be completely honest.”

This has definitely been a season for the books!

