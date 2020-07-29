Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Ready to pop! Nikki Bella revealed she’s “almost 39 weeks and more dilated” while giving fans a pregnancy update on Tuesday, July 28. “Baby boy, we are waiting,” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned a selfie with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. (Of course, Nikki was munching on a pickle.)

Additionally, the Incomparable coauthor got real about the symptoms she’s currently experiencing. “My feet have never been this swollen! (Or face and body, my goodness!) My feets hurt so bad! It’s hard to walk or should I waddle?” Nikki asked her followers.

Since announcing her pregnancy in January, Nikki has been extremely forthcoming about all things motherhood — including the effects on her body. Thankfully, she’s had twin sister Brie Bella, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, by her side every step of the way. Nikki said “letting go of vanity” is the best advice Brie could have given her.

“Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” the California native previously told Life & Style. “You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, [it just adds double].”

Beyond Nikki’s fame, she’s lived a very active life focused on health and fitness — which can be hard to uphold when you’re expecting. “You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me,” the Total Divas alum added. “So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes.”

Considering the average pregnancy lasts 40 weeks, it looks like we’ll be meeting Nikki and Artem’s son, as well as Brie and Daniel’s newborn soon enough. Naturally, Nikki and the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, have done plenty to prepare. In fact, their son’s closet is already full of tons of clothes, shoes and toys.

Bring on the baby Leos!

