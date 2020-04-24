Yes, mama! Nikki Bella showed off her gorgeous, bare baby bump as she gave fans an update more than halfway through her pregnancy. The WWE babe has been very open with the changes her body has been going through. Her latest photo proves how strong and beautiful her body is ahead of the arrival of her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“25 weeks yesterday … 15 weeks till we officially meet,” the 36-year-old captioned the sweet snapshot with a red heart and sun emoji on April 23. Nikki looked extremely serene in the dreamy photo as she soaked up the sun in her backyard in a white crop top and matching sweats. She kept her feet comfy in Ugg slip-ons as she held a coffee mug.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

She also shared a fully nude photo of herself on her Instagram Story around the same time. “Love the nakey ones. You get to see the full bump,” the starlet gushed. “Oh, so many kicks last night when I was going to sleep. It puts the biggest smile on my face.”

Nikki exclusively told Life & Style that embracing her body and “letting go of vanity” is the best advice her sister, Brie, has given her while expecting. Brie is pregnant with baby No. 2 and is due just two weeks apart from her identical twin.

“Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” the E! star explained. “You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, it’s just double adds.”

The athlete confessed that the changing number on the scale has been one of the hardest parts of pregnancy. “You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me,” the brunette beauty said.

Obviously, Nikki is looking more beautiful than ever these days, and it’s amazing to see the confidence she exudes. The mom-to-be only has 15 weeks left in her pregnancy, and we can’t wait to meet her new addition!