Making time for family. Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video clip of herself and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev indulging in one of their pregnancy rituals as they await the arrival of their first child together.

“We read this book to our baby every night and every morning,” the 36-year-old captioned the soundless clip of her man reading a children’s book to her growing baby bump as the couple lay in bed together. “Such a special bonding time, especially involving daddy.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro and the WWE alum announced their pregnancy on January 29, along with Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella and husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan), who are expecting their second child.

The retired twin wrestlers planned to do a joint gender reveal for their babies … but we won’t get to see it until the season finale of their reality show. “We just feel like — sometimes with social media nowadays — there’s really no surprises for actual television,” Nikki told Life & Style exclusively.

“It’s sometimes fun for the viewers to have that suspense and that build up,” she continued. While Nikki and Artem, 37, know the gender of their first child, Brie and Bryan “won’t find out until the baby is born.”

Believe it or not, Nikki and her beau had to “hold onto the results for like a month” before the big reveal was filmed. “So, we have this four-week build up and then the party … to finally do the reveal and the build up was a lot of fun,” the San Diego native said of the blowout bash. “It made you just so excited when we were counting down, and we actually did the reveal. So, I was like, ‘I want to give this to our viewers and have them have this surprise and wait for TV to know.’”

Clearly, the sisters are really enjoying this time together. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” a source gushed in February. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”