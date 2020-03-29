Always been the dream team! Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella shared the sweetest throwback photo of herself and twin sister Brie Bella from their childhood on March 28. Unsurprisingly, it seems as though these cute siblings have been as thick as thieves their entire lives.

“Double trouble,” the 36-year-old retired wrestler captioned the precious image of the dynamic duo dressed in matching blue and white outfits, complete with pink hairbows. She even tagged her sis on the pic, just in case anyone couldn’t tell who the two lookalikes might be. LOL!

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the WWE alums closer than ever before. Nikki and Brie, also 36, revealed their joint pregnancies to the world on January 29 — and it seems as though they’ve been leaning on each other a lot during this exciting period.

In fact, Nikki told Life & Style exclusively that, according to her seasoned-mama sister, “letting go of vanity” is one of the best things you can do for yourself during gestation. “Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” she explained of Brie’s advice.

“You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, it’s just double adds,” the San Diego native continued. “You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me.”

Thankfully, Brie’s experience having her first child, Birdie, with husband Bryan Danielson has equipped her to guide her sister through her first pregnancy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’” she raved. “And is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough.”

“Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” an insider gushed to LS exclusively in February. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

We absolutely love it, too.