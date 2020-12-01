Tough talks. Nikki Bella wanted to make a coparenting plan for son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in case they split after her sister, Brie Bella, suggested it during their pregnancies.

“Because you guys aren’t married, you’re really going to have to sit down and think about all these little parts,” Brie, 37, told her sister during a teaser for the December 3 episode of Total Bellas. “You guys actually need to come up with a really good coparenting plan just in case of anything. You guys might … ”

Although Brie trailed off, Nikki finished her sentence, “Like, if we break up? I just want this all to be done before [our son], Matteo, gets here.”

Of course, it’s not easy to talk about a potential breakup with your partner. “It’s definitely difficult to have these conversations about planning our futures especially not being married,” Nikki continued. “It’s the paperwork, all this that takes loves out of the game, that freaks me out.”

Nikki gave birth to Matteo on July 31, one day before her sister welcomed baby No. 2, a boy named Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan.

Courtesy of Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

It’s unclear if Nikki and Artem, 39, were able to hammer out a coparenting agreement, but it’s not the only time the Incomparable author had to think about these tough decisions. When one of Nikki’s family members on Total Bellas asked “what happens” if the two break up, the WWE babe responded, “Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother.”

It’s been a big transition for the reality couple. The former Total Divas star previously opened up about her relationship with Artem being strained after welcoming their first child. Just a few weeks later, the Russian stud began working as a pro during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which meant he had a very demanding schedule and traveled away from their home. Nikki told Us Weekly in November she and Artem are going to couples counseling following his win on the reality dance competition.

“It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs,” the Arizona native confessed. “It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

She ended up explaining to her man that she needed “more attention” from him. “That is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better,” Nikki continued. “Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past].”

Hopefully, Nikki and Artem can keep their relationship going strong!

Total Bellas airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST/PST.