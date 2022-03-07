The sweetest gesture! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, drew a portrait of the Poosh.com founder’s fiancé, Travis Barker.

“I love this, Penelope,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned a photo of the drawing via Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 6. Penelope, 9, whose parents are Kourtney, 42, and Scott Disick, used pencil to capture Travis’ face and many tattoos!

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

This is hardly the first time the music producer, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, has shown off his bond with Kourtney’s children. In fact, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s kids — Kourtney also shares sons Mason and Reign with Scott, 38, — are “obsessed” with Travis, a source previously told Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider added. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

According to the insider, Travis, who proposed to Kourtney in October 2021, is “especially close” with Penelope. “He loves to joke with her, do her nails and watch movies with her.”

Considering the A-list lovebirds are all about their blended family, it’s no surprise Kourtney and Travis want their kids “involved” in their upcoming nuptials, a separate source revealed to Life & Style.

Having Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, 7, as well as Shanna Moakler’s first daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom Travis and Kourtney are close with, be a part of the wedding is “the most important element” in “the ceremony and the reception,” the insider explained. “The day will be about their families blending together.”

The soon-to-be Hulu stars “want to get married as soon as possible,” the source assured. “Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife. They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

Kourtney and Travis are considering getting married in Montecito, California, the same place he proposed. “Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” gushed the insider. “It is ‘their’ place.”