It’s obvious that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is totally covered in tattoos — but the rocker has quite a few meaningful pieces amongst all the art he’s been getting inked on his body for decades.

In May 2021, the musician sat for a skull tattoo with one of the crossbones replaced with a tulip on the top of his hand and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian hung out with her man for moral support while he got tattooed. However, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler wasn’t too pleased with the photos of the session on social media.

“To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” the former Miss USA wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself removing a tattoo of the former Aquabats member’s first name on her wrist. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!”

During the same sitting, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tattooed her boyfriend’s arm with the words “I Love You” in her signature cursive handwriting. She posted snapshots of the moment on her Instagram with the caption, “I tattoo,” to which Travis replied, “Woman of many talents.”

The pair have been head over heels for one another since making their relationship Instagram official in February — and now, it seems an engagement is “imminent,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the source added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Travis’ most meaningful tattoos for friends, family and girlfriends past and present.