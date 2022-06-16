Hot and heavy! Pete Davidson joked about how much he’s seen girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s vagina during his debut on the Kardashians season finale.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kim, 41, said to the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, while sitting in her confessional chair during the June 16 episode.

“More than me?” Pete slyly asked while standing off camera, hinting at their hot sex life. Kim responded with a huge smile, “Not more than you … But she’s probably seen it.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After Paxy assured that she hadn’t seen Kim’s private area after more than a decade of knowing each other, the SKKN founder quipped, “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there, takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

The NSFW exchange happened during a post-credits scene following the Hulu season finale. Pete never actually appeared on camera, but his presence was strong throughout the season as Kim revealed details about their romance.

The Skims creator and Big Time Adolescence star’s relationship, which started shortly after Kim guest hosted SNL in October 2021, surprised fans following the reality star’s split from Kanye West. However, the Selfish author gushed over the special presence Pete had in her life.

“Pete is such a good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” Kim explained during a previous episode of The Kardashians, mentioning the “cutest, littlest things” he’s gifted her, like her favorite candy.

Prior to Kim spilling all the tea about her relationship Pete, she admitted that she was keeping things a bit more private with the King of Staten Island actor.

“I do think that I am holding a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” the California native explained to Hoda Kotb on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast in April 2022. “It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection, and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”