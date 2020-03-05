Honesty hour! Pete Davidson said that ex-fiancée Ariana Grande “created” him during their whirlwind relationship, which catapulted him — and his hometown of Staten Island — into the spotlight. “It’s really annoying ‘cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [people] come there now ‘cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff,” the comedian joked during an appearance on “Hot Ones” on March 5. “It’s all her fault. It is!”

While the 26-year-old confessed that the pop star, 26, “made him,” he noted that she also “sent the wolves on me.” His career has been white-hot but it sounds like his favorite NYC borough has been a bit overcrowded. Pete’s high-profile romance with the “God Is a Woman” singer brought a lot of attention to his love life, despite his engagement to Ari lasting less than five months.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The two have since opened up about that brief fling. “I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” Ariana admitted to Vogue in July 2019. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.” The “7 Rings” singer and Saturday Night Live funnyman started dating shortly after the Grammy winner ended her two-year-long relationship with late rapper Mac Miller. The artist died in September 2018 after an accidental drug overdose. Pete and Ariana broke up one month later.

Ari’s grief was “all-consuming” after Mac’s tragic death. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f—k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had,” she told Vogue. “I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Pete acknowledged that Mac’s overdose was “really horrible” during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020. “I can’t imagine what that s–t is like,” he divulged. “All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn’t, like, putting on a show or anything.”

Their engagement may have not been the right timing, but it seems like Pete and Ariana are moving forward every day.