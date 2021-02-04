Baby Bumpin’ in Bikinis! See Photos of Pregnant Celebrities Showing Off Their Bare Bellies

Lookin’ good! Celebs love flaunting their baby bumps in bikinis on the beach — say that ten times fast! — or anywhere, for that matter. From Ashley Graham to Brie and Nikki Bella, we’re obsessed with these confident mamas.

In December 2019, Ashley was open with fans about weight gain while carrying son Isaac. “Throughout my pregnancy so far, I’ve gained 50 pounds. And the best part is, I don’t care!” the model shared on an Instagram photo of her practicing yoga. “I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

As for Nikki, she said being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic with Artem Chigvintsev, caused her to gain weight because he’s such a skilled chef.

“I have an amazing chef as a fiancé, who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like,” the Total Bellas star said via her Instagram Story. She added, however, that she “doesn’t care” how many “pounds” she gained. “The love is already greater than any other!”

So how do these soon-to-be moms stay so fit — even with a talented cook in the house? Prior to welcoming daughter Bodhi with husband Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed revealed her secret to staying healthy.

“I do yoga and lift weights. I do workout videos when I can’t do outdoorsy things,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby, adding that she would take a 30-minute walk every day in addition to her regular exercise routine. “And I just got water weights, so I can work out in the pool. I’ve always been an active person. It’s what makes me feel good. As long as the baby’s fine, I’ll keep it up.”

That said, not every pregnancy is the same, which is why Megan Fox was conscious not to “overdo it” when she was expecting her boys. Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak said the Transformers actress had a “great relationship with her physician, so she really understood the safe boundaries of how to exercise and eat well.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of pregnant A-listers flaunting their growing baby bumps in tiny swimsuits!