Pregnant Lea Michele Steps Out for First Time With Husband Zandy Following ‘Glee’ Backlash

Pregnant Lea Michele stepped out with husband Zandy Reich for the first time following the backlash she received for her past behavior on the set of Glee. The actress was photographed taking a walk around Los Angeles while putting her bare tummy on display in a black crop top and matching tights.

Earlier this month, several former costars called Michele out for her alleged behavior on set. Sammie Ware claimed Michele made her “first television gig a living hell, while other stars such as Jeanté Godlock and Gerard Canonico accused her of treating them poorly as well.

Michele addressed the accusations and issued an apology. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she shared on Instagram.

Michele seems to be trying to put the backlash in the past and is focusing on her pregnancy instead. Life & Style first learned the married couple are expecting baby No. 1 in April. A few days later, the Glee alum announced the news herself when she shared a photo cradling her growing tummy. “So grateful,” she captioned the Instagram post.

While neither Michele nor her hubby has revealed when the baby is due, it’s been reported that she’s roughly four months pregnant, which means she could be welcoming her bundle of joy around November or December.

These days, it seems like Michele and Reich are doing everything they can to prepare for their baby’s arrival, including putting together a nursery. They’re “in the process of decorating,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s a joint project!”

“She loves interior design and put together a nursery vision board weeks ago,” the insider added. “She’s been keeping herself busy shopping online for a crib, cute cushions, lamps and chairs. [Lea] wants the nursery to be white with a touch of color.”

While Michele keeps herself busy decorating, her beau helps her out in any way he can. He’s been “spoiling Lea rotten,” another source told Life & Style. He loves to surprise his lady “with flowers and romantic dinners at home” and “gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy.”

Of course, the expecting parents are excited for their newest addition. “Zandy can’t wait to become a dad,” the insider divulged. While the mom-to-be is looking forward to it, she has some worries due to being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lea couldn’t be happier,” a third source revealed, adding that she’s “slightly nervous about the birth” amid the outbreak. “Lea would be open to having the baby at home. She’s very spiritual like that and is even researching water births.”

