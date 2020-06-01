Yum! Pregnant Nikki Bella revealed she’s craving nothing but treats two months before her due date in an Instagram story posted on Sunday, May 31.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m eight weeks out, but I keep craving and dreaming about desserts. Normal? LOL,” she asked her fans on an Instagram poll. The mom to be, 36, noted she wants “ice cream, cookies and brownies.” Honestly, who can blame her?

Luckily, the former wrestler has her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who fulfills her every wish and demand. Over the course of her pregnancy, Nikki has shared videos of her future hubby, 37, cooking for her. She’s joked Artem “spoils” her, which he seems more than happy to do.

The couple began dating in early 2019, and it’s been a whirlwind since. Nikki and the former Dancing With the Stars pro got engaged in November 2019. They kept news of their engagement low-key until January 2020. That same month, they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

The baby news came to a surprise to the parents to be, which is why the Total Bellas star’s priorities changed. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style in April. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

“I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” she continued. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!'”

Despite shifting all of their focus on their bundle of joy, the couple have also managed to make their relationship a priority. When asked how she keeps the “spark” alive, Nikki kept it simple. “I feel like now every time I’m naked, everything gears towards my body changes or my pregnant belly, and I was telling him, I was like, ‘Sometimes I need you to think of a girl who has nothing with pregnancy,'” she divulged, meaning for her beau to not think of her as pregnant.

Luckily, it seems to be working for them!