When it comes to setting the stage for a blowout moment, it feels like Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wrote the handbook. The 58-year-old reality TV legend decided to hang up her hat with Bravo after 14 seasons — but that definitely doesn’t mean her contributions to the formative series have gone unnoticed. We decided to round up a few of the best moments ~OG of the O.C.~ had to offer during her time in the spotlight … you know, since we’re going to miss her.

The blonde beauty announced her departure from the show that made her famous on January 24, shocking fans and followers everywhere with the bombshell news.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye,” the TV personality wrote about her decision to leave the show. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

Plus, she even acknowledged the TV station and all it has done for her over 14 years of Orange County realness. “I love all my fans,” the insurance agent added. “And I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

The Chicago native rose to fame as the ringleader of the very first Real Housewives franchise back in 2006, ushering in a reality television addiction that would overtake fans for years to come — and there was only one other cast member who withstood the test of time with her.

BFF Tamra Judge, who started appearing on the show during season 3, also decided to depart from the series … and announced her choice just one day after Vicki. “It’s been a wild 12 years,” she said on Instagram on January 25. “But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

