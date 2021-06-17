Spoiling his love! Scott Disick dropped some serious cash on yet another birthday present for girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin. Just days after gifting the 20-year-old model a diamond cross necklace, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purchased Amelia a Saddle II, Paris 1976 vintage silver gelatin print by Helmut Newton, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Scott, 38, spent a whopping $57,000 using EthereumPay cryptocurrency on the artwork. The Talentless founder secured the item at the ArtLife Gallery Pop-Up in Miami’s Design District on Wednesday, June 16.

Since going public with their relationship in February, Scott and Amelia are getting more and more comfortable showing off their romance on social media. In fact, for the E! personality’s birthday in May, the RHOBH guest star shared the sweetest shout-out for her beau.

“H appy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you,” Amelia gushed via Instagram, along with sharing several cute photos of the pair. “Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Although the couple is clearly going strong, Amelia “is definitely feeling left out” of Scott’s relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on June 8.

According to the insider, Lisa Rinna‘s daughter “reads all of the stories” about Scott “still being in love” with the Poosh.com founder, 42. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids.”

Kourtney, who dated Scott on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, has since settled down with boyfriend Travis Barker. “Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” the source noted. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

As a result, Amelia “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” the insider said. “It hurts her.”

Well … nothing says “I love you” like diamonds and vintage art, right?

