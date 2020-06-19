Some bonds are never broken. Scott Disick “doesn’t have a problem” with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie staying friends with Kylie Jenner after their split, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Sofia and Kylie talk all the time. They have been friends for years and he doesn’t want to see them falling out over him,” the source explains. “Just because Scott and Sofia have split, doesn’t mean that she and Kylie can’t be friends.”

Life & Style confirmed the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, and the model, 21, called it quits on May 27 after nearly three years together. Now, the former flames are “focusing on themselves” in the aftermath. “They’re still on speaking terms,” the insider adds. “Sofia has been checking in on Scott to see how he’s doing but they haven’t seen each other since the split.”

Their breakup came just a month after the Talentless founder returned from a brief stint at a rehabilitation facility in Colorado for emotional trauma. Scott sought treatment to work through the tragic and sudden deaths of his parents, a source told Life & Style at the time. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months after her.

He arrived at the center on April 28 but checked himself out and was spotted in Los Angeles days later after photos of himself at the facility surfaced online.

Sofia is “doing well” in the wake of the breakup. “She’s putting her energy into her career and building her brand,” the source raves. The face of Chanel “hasn’t started dating again yet,” but she’s “open” to the prospect if the “right guy” comes along. “She’s not in any rush though,” the source assures.

Clearly, the up-and-coming actress is more focused on her friendships. Kylie, 22, and Sofia go way back; They grew up in the same circles and have known each other for years. When Nicole Richie‘s little sister started dating her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex in 2017, the makeup mogul distanced herself from the friendship.

Kylie and Sofia seemed to rekindle their BFF bond after the blonde beauty went on a family trip to Cancun with Scott and Kourtney in December 2018 — and the tension between the KUWTK star and the influencer finally died down.