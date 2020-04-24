Wait a sec … are we seeing things? It seems like our vision is 20/20 because Scott Disick was spotted liking photos of himself and ex Kourtney Kardashian kissing and engaging in playful PDA from when their relationship was in full swing. The set of pics in question was posted to an Instagram fan account on April 22, so it seems as though the 36-year-old smashed that like button some point between then and April 24.

In the series of two snapshots, the house flipper and his 40-year-old baby mama could be seen smooching. In the second image, the couple could be seen being fun and flirty with one another — with Scott even grabbing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s butt. Steamy!

MEGA

Interestingly enough, the photo only has 40 likes … so it was easy to spot the Lord’s decision to double-tap on the post. Though he opted not to leave a comment, one fan did point out that he definitely saw the snaps. “Scott liked this LOL,” they wrote while tagging a friend to alert them about the incident.

Clearly, things are cool between Scott and Kourt, considering they share three children and have been coparenting for years now. An insider recently told Life & Style exclusively how they’ve been honing those skills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The brunette beauty “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” the source explained. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia [Richie] are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two.”

At the end of the day, it seems like Scott has the whole being a father thing on lock. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that,” Sofia’s mom, Diane Alexander, told LS exclusively in March. “He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

It’s no wonder the Flip It Like Disick star feels comfortable acknowledging his previous relationship. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” an insider dished exclusively in January. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”