In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez shared that she’s long wanted to start a family by age 35. But the “Single Soon” singer, 32, revealed she won’t become a mom the traditional way.

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she explained. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve.”

Selena, who suffers from lupus as well as bipolar disorder, added she’s in a “much better place,” about the situation now. “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she said, noting that her own mother, Mandy Teefey, 48, was adopted. “[I am] really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

Selena Gomez Is on the Mommy Track

It was a brave confession, but the Only Murders in the Building star has been similarly open about her other health struggles over the years. “While the thought of not being able to give birth on her own still hurts at times, she’s moving on,” an insider tells Life & Style. “Selena says she refuses to give up on being a mother one day. ”

Her beau of more than a year, Benny Blanco, has been extremely supportive. (“I’ve never been loved this way,” she’s gushed about the music producer.)

Selena “was up-front with him when they started to get serious, so Benny always knew about her so-called limitations,” says the insider. “He gave her the courage to talk about it publicly, because there’s absolutely no shame in it.”

And those closest to the couple wouldn’t be at all surprised if Selena’s family plans happen well before her 35th-birthday deadline. “Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy,” says the insider. “They might have even started at least one of the processes already.”

In May, Benny, 36, told Howard Stern, “You and me both,” when the shockjock said he hoped Benny and Selena got married.

Three months later, the pair sparked engagement rumors after she made a point to hide that finger on Instagram. “The plan is to have a wedding first and babies after, but not much later,” says the insider, who adds that, if an opportunity for parenthood arose earlier, “they would have no problem welcoming a child before tying the knot.”

Either way, they’ve begun discussing baby names. “The ones Benny comes up with are pretty wild, and Selena just rolls her eyes,” spills the insider. “While she wants a classic name for a girl, Selena claims she’ll let Benny pick a boy’s name … within reason.”

Most important, Selena knows no matter how she becomes a mom, she’ll be overjoyed. “At the end of the day, I don’t care,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’ll be my baby.”