Selena Gomez seemingly fueled engagement rumors with her jewelry while attending the 2024 Emmys with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The actress, 32, dazzled in a black high-neck gown adorned with a glittering, encrusted neckline and was seen sporting a diamond-studded ring on her left ring finger. Though it’s uncertain whether Selena is engaged, the impressive ring has only continued to fuel rumors of an engagement between her and the music producer, 36.

Selena attended the 2024 awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. However, the Disney alum lost the award to Jean Smart for Hacks.

Although she and Benny did not pose for photos on the red carpet, he later joined his girlfriend for some major PDA inside for the ceremony.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum previously ignited the engagement speculation in August after posing for a mirror selfie wearing a shimmery white dress for a “night out” with her boyfriend. She strategically covered her left ring finger with a pink heart emoji sticker, sparking widespread fan theories that Benny might have popped the question.

Weeks later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that “engagement news is imminent” for the A-List couple.

Getty

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” confirmed a source on August 20. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”

The insider continued, “Selena’s never been happier, and she’s told everyone that he’s The One. Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”

After months of speculation, Selena first went public with her relationship in December 2023. After a fan account shared a photo of the pair, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer wrote in the comments, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Some fans were critical of Selena’s choice of partner, to which she quickly clapped back in the comments. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end,” she wrote. After the same fan called Selena’s response “corny,” she popped off again, writing, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The “Calm Down” artist has stood firm in her relationship with Benny, telling Time magazine in a May interview that he was in it for the long haul.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” she explained about Benny. “It’s ​​really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Her comments came after the Virginia native said he could see himself making it down the aisle with the Only Murders in the Building actress during a May 15 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

After telling host Howard Stern about the romantic Valentine’s Day surprise he pulled off for Selena, Howard told him, “I’m forecasting marriage.” Benny responded, “You and me both.” He added, “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”