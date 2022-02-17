Stating her case! Shanna Moakler addressed fans’ claims that she’s “obsessed” with ex-husband Travis Barker’s relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

“I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I’m really obsessed with [Kourtney and Travis’] relationship or I’m bitter or I’m jealous, but I’m really just not,” the former Miss USA, 46, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 16.

Shanna continued, “It’s just not something that’s centered in my world, and that’s why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity, because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what’s pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes.”

The Meet the Barkers alum also touched on her current romance with off-again, on-again boyfriend, saying she is “really happy” with what they have. And when it comes to her and Travis’ children, Alabama and Landon Barker, Shanna acknowledged the possibility of them appearing in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series.

“I won’t be tuning in,” Shanna said. “But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of … My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

The model and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were married from 2004 to 2008. After they divorced, the two continued to coparent Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. After Travis and Kourtney, 42, went public with their relationship in February 2021, Shanna’s relationship with her kids appeared strained when they made a few accusatory comments about her online throughout 2021. However, it seems they eventually came to an understanding, as they all shared their support for one another on social media toward the end of the year.

For Travis and Kourtney’s part, the duo typically avoid commenting on his former marriage to Shanna. They announced their engagement in October 2021 and are now preparing for their upcoming wedding.

Shanna joined season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother in February, spurring attention from fans of the “All the Small Things” rockstar and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s romance. But aside from them, Shanna also recalled her “connection” with fellow CBB contestant Lamar Odom, a.k.a Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, and his feelings about his failed marriage to the Good American founder.

“He does know that my ex-husband is now engaged to a Kardashian as well, so we did have that sort of connection, but he was just a nice person and he was a blast to play with,” the former Hollywood Exes star added in her ET interview.