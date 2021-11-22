Showing support! Shanna Moakler gave her son, Landon Barker, a sweet shout-out despite the pair’s public feud earlier this year.

“Look who I spotted in his [Hot Topic] campaign in the mall!” Travis Barker‘s ex-wife, 46, captioned a photo of Landon, 18, modeling via Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 21. Shanna also tagged the teenager in her post.

Although Shanna’s daughter Alabama Barker has always been more vocal about their strained relationship, Landon, too, has gotten candid on social media about his mom. In May, a fan on TikTok accused Landon and Alabama, 15, of “taking sides” with their father.

“Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” Landon claimed at the time. Later that month, the up-and-coming musician threw more shade at Shanna.

“He looks so much like his mom,” one user commented via TikTok. “I wouldn’t consider Shanna Moakler my mom whatsoever,” Landon replied.

Throughout all the drama, Alabama and Landon unfollowed Shanna on Instagram. However, in August, they refollowed the former Miss USA on the photo-sharing app.

Prior to their apparent reconciliation, Shanna, who is dating off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, suggested that Travis’ relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian was responsible for the rift. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the Wedding Singer actress previously told Life & Style.

“Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad … but I understand they’re teenagers,” Shanna continued. “They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

Travis, 46, and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008. Although they only share Landon and Alabama, the Blink-182 drummer has a close relationship with Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

In fact, Atiana, 22, joined Travis, Landon, Alabama, Kourtney, 42, and Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, on a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in celebration of Travis’ birthday.