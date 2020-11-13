Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Simple pleasures! Sofia Richie revealed it doesn’t take much to make her happy. “Sunflowers are the key to my heart,” the up-and-coming actress captioned her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 12.

In the clip, Sofia, 22, showed off a rustic fruit basket featuring freshly picked pomegranates, grapes, tomatoes, purple cauliflower, broccoli and of course, sunflowers. In the background, the California native played SZA’s “Supermodel.”

As it happens, the hit track is a pretty solid breakup song. “After we’re done / What’s done is done/ I don’t want nothing else to do with it,” the intro lyrics read. Hmmm … is Sofia sending a message to ex-boyfriend Scott Disick? The on-again, off-again pair dated for nearly three years before splitting in mid-August.

“She is making it a point to do her own thing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Since then, Sofia has moved on with Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton. The newly minted sweethearts first sparked dating rumors in October — and are still going strong!

In fact, Sofia and Matthew, 27, were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on November 2. The heir to the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, 27, is the “total opposite” of Scott, 37, a separate insider previously told Life & Style.

“Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle,” the source added. “He’s ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together. Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

As for Scott’s love life, the Talentless founder and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign, are raising some eyebrows. According to an additional insider, their “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together.”

Scott and the Poosh.com founder, 41, dated on-and-off for nine years before calling it quits in 2015. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” noted the source. “Right now, Kourtney isn’t letting him in romantically, but Scott would get back with her in a heartbeat.”

It sounds like Sofia and Scott are doing A-OK without each other!

