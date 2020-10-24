He’s been vetted! Sofia Richie‘s family — including dad Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie — think her new boyfriend, Matthew Morton, is a better match for her than her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, October 23.

“Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” the insider told the outlet about the pair’s new romance. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

The Cha Cha Matcha founder, 27, is actually the “total opposite” of the Flip It Like Disick star, 37. “Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 19.

Matt is “ambitious, intelligent and has got his s—t together,” the source explained. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

It’s nice to see the 22-year-old’s loved ones warming up to her new flame. The Richie crew wasn’t too fond of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, despite the fact he and the up-and-coming actress had been dating since September 2017. “Sofia’s mother, [Diane Alexander], and brother, [Miles Richie], are not huge fans of Scott,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “They think Sofia is too young to be in such a serious, committed relationship.”

Miles, 26, was particularly hesitant about Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex. “He has a lot of friends in common with Scott and knows a lot about his partying ways,” the source added. “So, he doesn’t really think he’s the best match for his sister.”

Scott and Sofia split in August after nearly three years together. Since then, he’s been “playing the field” and dating around with several models, including former flames Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. As for Sof, she’s mostly been laying low — but romance rumors started swirling when she and Matthew were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu on October 17.

After they didn’t approve of her last relationship, Sofia is “following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come,” an additional insider told Life & Style.