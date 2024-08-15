Sofía Vergara responded to ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s claims that they didn’t divorce over differing views over parenthood.

Back in January, Sofía, 52, claimed that she and Joe, 47, decided to part ways in July 2023 because he wanted kids and she didn’t. However, he fired back claiming her comment wasn’t true one year after they called it quits.

One month after Joe weighed in on the issue, Sofía reacted to her ex’s statement. “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real,” she told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, August 14. “I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don’t know if he even said that.”

Their divorce was finalized in February, and both Sofía and Joe are ready to move on. During the interview, she explained that she has been able to find happiness by following the mantra, “Don’t think too much.”

“When you sit too much with your thoughts, that’s when people get depressed and people get paralyzed,” the Modern Family alum continued. “I always keep active. What the f–k can we do? Nothing. We have to keep living.”

The drama began back in January when Sofía told El País that their “marriage broke up because my husband was younger” and that “he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” Sofía – who is already the mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32 – said. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Six months later, Joe told Men’s Journal that Sofía’s claims about their disagreement over having children were “simply not true.”

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” the True Blood alum said at the time. ​”I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

While Joe acknowledged that he does want to have kids, he said the disagreement “wasn’t inevitably why everything ended.” He continued, “It’s because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’” he continued. “That’s never who I was.”

Following their split, Joe made his relationship with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor Instagram official in February. Meanwhile, Sofía began dating Dr. Justin Saliman in late 2023.

“Sofía’s living her best life,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on August 8. “She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”