Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Vintage Christmas Tree Ornaments From Her Grandma: See Photos!

’Tis the season! Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder showed off her gorgeous Christmas decor ahead of giving birth to baby No. 1 with husband Beau Clark.

The reality couple’s daughter is due the first week of January, Stassi’s rep told Life & Style, but that didn’t stop the parents-to-be from decking out their new California home for the holidays.

“Our tree is here!!” the former Bravolebrity, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 29. “And here I thought today was going to be bore bore because of football Sunday. Another fun sober activity — Decorating!!!”

Prior to their tree arriving, Stassi noted baking is another favorite thing to do while remaining alcohol-free during pregnancy.

The former podcast host got to work right away decking the halls. She displayed a box of colorful vintage bulbs in yellow, green, purple and white that had a very special history.

“My grandma made all of these ornaments,” Stassi explained. “Shout out to my [family] for letting me be the granddaughter who got to inherit them.”

She later showed her “favorite” ornaments, one of which was a nod to her hometown of New Orleans. Stassi had a delicate pink and silver fleur-de-lis, which is a stylized lily and a symbol for the Louisiana town, sitting on the table beside a separate ornament of a blonde woman standing in an ornate blue ballgown while holding a rose.

Every trinket on the tree had a special meaning. “I’m one of those people who hoards meaningful Christmas ornaments,” Stassi added about her collection.

To finish off the tree, the starlet added her own flair with a furry ribbon garland.

Stassi and Beau are enjoying a little peace and quiet before their baby arrives. The duo got engaged in July 2019 and announced their pregnancy the following June. On October 7, Stassi revealed she and Beau secretly tied the knot in September.



“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” the Next Level Basic author wrote on Instagram. “Married [September] 2020. Hopefully, Italian dream wedding [October] 2021. I am so proud to be your wife, [Beau Clark].”

This could be their last holiday season as a family of two, or their baby girl could arrive early as the best Christmas gift. Either way, they’re ready for her! Keep scrolling to see Stassi and Beau’s Christmas decor.