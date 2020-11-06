The luckiest little kid in Hollywood! Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at daughter Stormi Webster‘s playroom — and we must admit, we’re jealous. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a clip of her toddler’s over-the-top digs to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5.

In the post, 2-year-old Stormi is sitting on her carpet surrounded by tons of toys, including a dollhouse, blocks and a mini vanity. Clearly, Kylie, 23, loves to spoil her little one. In fact, the almost-billionaire “can drop upwards of $100,000” on Stormi every week, a source previously told Life & Style.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the insider added. Of course, Kylie’s parenting style isn’t just about material objects. She and ex Travis Scott do their best to spend as much time as possible with their precious kiddo.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style, noting that the daddy-daughter duo “gets lost for hours” playing. Moreover, Stormi and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, love to take naps together. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written.”

As for Travis and Kylie’s romantic relationship, they aren’t reconciling just yet. The A-list pair called it quits in October 2019 after nearly two years of dating. At the time, the E! personality made it clear she and the Texas native were focused on their friendship and daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an additional insider told Life & Style in February 2020. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Since then, the sweet trio has gone on several trips, as well as celebrated holidays like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and Halloween together. No matter what, Kylie, Travis and Stormi will always be #FamilyGoals.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!