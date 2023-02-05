It’s on! The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII ​ on February 12, 2023, and the players’ wives and girlfriends ​ are their biggest cheerleaders.

“[Eight] years ago, you played safety and I was a cheerleader in a small town called Whitehouse, TX,” Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared via Instagram in March 2020 alongside a photo of the couple. “…oh how times have changed! Love you.”

Brittany, who was one grade above her now-husband, previously opened up about how they met and became high school sweethearts. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously recalled on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

The couple – who share daughter Sterling and son Patrick III – fell in love after the football star brought her flowers and a Valentine’s Day card “as a funny joke.”

“I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” Brittany gushed over Patrick in the social media video. “Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her! Kiss her! Kiss her!’”

Since he went pro, the former fitness trainer said, “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

Brittany isn’t the only NFL WAG who is expected to be cheering from the VIP section during the big game, however. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly back together with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows.

While the couple tend to keep a low profile, Jalen and Bry made their debut as a couple after the Houston, Texas, native and his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on January 29.

The pair reportedly met while both attended the University of Alabama, before Jalen transferred to the University of Oklahoma, and have been dating since 2016. Bryonna went on to get her MBA from the university and currently works at IBM as an AI Partner, according to her LinkedIn.

“Nothing excites me more than a challenge to grow and improve,” her profile reads. “I believe in bringing curiosity, drive, and passion into everything I do.”

Keep scrolling to meet more of the Super Bowl LVII wives and girlfriends.