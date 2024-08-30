Taylor Swift has been trying to help the Kansas City Chiefs come up with plays amid her romance with Travis Kelce, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“She’s really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions,” Patrick, 28, said about Taylor, 34, while appearing on the Thursday, August 29, episode of NFL on NBC.

The Super Bowl champ added that the “Wonderland” singer has been “drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

After Taylor and Travis, 34, confirmed their romance in September 2023, she became a staple at both home and away games for the Chiefs during her breaks from the Eras tour. She brought several of her friends to the games, and she also created close bonds with Travis’ friends and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Meanwhile, Travis spent the football hiatus following Taylor around the world to watch her perform each night on the tour.

While Taylor has clearly taken a liking to football amid their romance, the tight end also seems to have become a fan of her music. While speaking to guest Adam Sandler during the Wednesday, August 28, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the Big Daddy actor, 57, recalled attending the October 2023 premiere of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie with his family.

“What a girl, what a girl,” Adam told Travis about Taylor, to which the professional athlete responded, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out there.”

Adam went on to note that Taylor has been a great role model for his daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15. “[I love] what she has to say,” the Happy Gilmore star told Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. “Every message, every melody.”

He then shared that Taylor complimented his 2023 movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which he stars in alongside his wife and daughters. “She just floors my family. Floors them!” he continued, adding that he has a history of being “nervous” around Taylor because he’s afraid of ruining the experience for his daughters.

Celebrity Crossword 26 Crosswords Play now

While Travis is always happy to gush about his girlfriend, he and Taylor have kept personal details of their romance out of the spotlight. However, it seems that the lovebirds are taking their romance seriously and are planning to move in together at his Leawood, Kansas, home.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about Taylor, noting that she has all of September and some of October off from tour. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

The source added that Travis “has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her,” sharing that he even upgraded “the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends.”

“Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding,” the insider continued.