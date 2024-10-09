Taylor Swift Visited Travis on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity

Always there for each other! Travis Kelce revealed Taylor Swift visited him while he was shooting his hosting gig for the new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

“Taylor was there and obviously I always love having Taylor’s support,” Travis, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 9.

He continued, “I’ve always had that support from my family and friends. I do the same for them in every way of life that I can, and I’m just very fortunate in that for sure.”

The NFL star said hosting the show that tests celebrities and contestants with questions from elementary school curriculums was the ultimate way to spend his offseason, aside from attending several of Taylor’s Eras tour European concert dates.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“It was the perfect fit. I think that I’m a very team-oriented guy so being on stage with a bunch of other celebrities and kind of the riff back and forth between us, I think was a perfect match for me,” Travis told the outlet.

The first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? drop on October 16 on Prime Video with new episodes airing in the weekly after that.

Travis’ revelation that Taylor, 34, was on set with him as he filmed the game show comes after the “Lavender Haze” singer shared that he gave her similar support while she shot and directed her music video for “Fortnight.”

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make… I would always just hear like someone like cheering and, like, ‘Woooo,’ like, from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis,” Taylor gushed while accepting the Artist of the Year honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that,” the Grammy winner sweetly added.

Taylor has continued to cheer on Travis at three of his five Chiefs games so far during his 2024 season. The couple was able to celebrate his October 5 birthday belatedly when she flew into Kansas City to watch the Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints during October 7’s Monday Night Football game.

After the victory, Travis and Taylor headed out with a group of friends to party. The night out included several of Travis’ teammates, their wives and girlfriends and the Ohio native’s comedian pals Zac Townsend and Andrew Santino. The funnymen shared photos of the festivities on their Instagram pages, along with Andrew, 40, singing “Happy Birthday” and delivering Travis a cake with candles on it.

The power couple is now enjoying some quality time together as Travis’ Chiefs have a bye week, with his next game on October 20 against the San Francisco 49ers. It comes two days after Taylor starts the final leg of her North America Eras tour, which kicks off on October 18 in Miami.

Travis and Taylor were spotted jetting out of Kansas City on her private plane on Tuesday, October 8, reportedly headed to the East Coast.