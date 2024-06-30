Taylor Swift had some assistance from her dancer Jan Ravnik after the Eras tour stage malfunctioned in Dublin, Ireland. During the singer’s Saturday, June 29, concert, the raised portion of the stage that she was standing on didn’t lower to the ground correctly amid The Tortured Poets Department set.

The malfunction happened after Taylor, 34, finished performing “Fortnight,” with she and Jan, 29, facing each other on raised platforms. As the set transitioned into “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” Jan’s platform lowered to the ground, while Taylor’s did not. Luckily, Jan quickly realized what was going on and raced over to help the Grammy winner to the ground, lifting her up and placing her where she needed to be.

Fans on social media applauded the dancer for his quick thinking and for helping Taylor out. Of course, Taylor handled the malfunction like a pro and didn’t miss a beat, as she continued singing the lyrics to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” amid the transition.

Jan is one of the fan-favorite dancers on the tour and fans were thrilled to see him featured so prominently during “Fortnight” when Taylor added TTPD to the setlist in May.

“The last few days were a roller coaster of emotions,” Jan wrote on Instagram when the tour resumed for its European leg following a two-month hiatus. “My family came to see the opening show in Paris and my mom saw me performing live after almost 10 years! I have never felt so nervous to perform in Paris, even more so than for our 1st show back in Glendale, AZ! Paris shows will always be remembered!”

When the tour hit London, Jan also got to interact with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he took the stage for a surprise appearance on June 23. Travis, 34, joined Jan, Kam Saunders and Taylor in a skit ahead of her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance. The bit features the dancers dressing Taylor up and forcing her to perform, and Travis showed off his acting skills by jumping in and doing the same.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” the “Blank Space” singer wrote on Instagram after the concert. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Unfortunately, Travis wasn’t in attendance at Taylor’s Dublin shows on June 28 and June 29, as he was back in the United States at a friend’s wedding. Taylor will hit the stage in Ireland for one final show on Sunday, June 30, before the tour moves on to Amsterdam for three back-to-back shows beginning on Thursday, July 4. The tour continues in Europe throughout the summer. Then, Taylor and her crew will return to the United States and Canada for more shows from October to December, which is when the Eras tour will conclude for good.

Jan has been slaying it on stage at the Eras tour since opening night in Arizona in March 2023. “I’m beyond grateful to be part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterday’s opening night! I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are.”