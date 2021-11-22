Dropping hints? Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams hinted at having problems with Zac Clark months before their split.

Tayshia, 31, alluded to the pair having problems in August after she cohosted Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe shortly after getting engaged to Zac, 37.

“I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other. I think that that’s absolutely normal,” the California native explained on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast. “It’s hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest.”

Tayshia noted that they were still “heavily in love,” despite going “through things.” However, the former phlebotomist confessed that she was majorly “in my feels” while hosting season 17 since the opportunity arose “so close” to the Release Recovery founder proposing during her finale.

“I would even text Zac and be like, ‘I’m thinking of us through this thing.’ ‘I’m thinking of how you kind of stressed out, like, [with me] going on a date or how I was feeling,'” she said. “It was tough for me, I was crying a lot.”

Life & Style confirmed on November 22 that the Bachelor Nation couple split, days after breaking the news that they were “taking some time apart to figure things out.”

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a source told Life & Style about their uncoupling after one year together. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

The reality TV pair first sparked breakup speculation earlier in the month after running the New York City Marathon together on November 7. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Tayshia stopped wearing her engagement ring for two consecutive episodes of her and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. She was also photographed without her Neil Lane sparkler while attending the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles on November 18.

News of their split was devastating to fans after their sweet love story on season 16. Tayshia stepped in as the new leading lady following Clare Crawley’s midseason engagement to now-ex Dale Moss.

“I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Zac said while popping the question. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”

Tayshia was equally excited to say, “Yes,” to the New Jersey native. “I know that I told you that I loved you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe,” she gushed in response. “You truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve love with a man who won’t run away … Yes, it is real and I feel it, too.”