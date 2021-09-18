So in love! Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark made their red carpet debut after nine months of engagement at the iHeartMusic festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 17.

The happy couple — who got engaged during the finale of season 16 of the ABC series in December 2020 — were seen kissing and smiling in photos obtained by Life & Style. Plus, Zac, 36, even dipped Tayshia, 31, romantically for a few shots. So sweet!

The dynamic duo has been going strong since getting engaged. “I feel like you can really see how much love we have and how authentic and genuine we were.” Zac previously gushed on Good Morning America about their journey on the show. “All the reasons I fell in love with her on the show remain true today.”

However, the reality TV duo are taking things slow when it comes to actually tying the knot. In April, Zac revealed to Life & Style that he and his fiancée are “100 percent” still learning about each other and growing closer. “It’s every day there’s something new, right? So, you know, like everything from bedtimes to how we wake up to how we like our coffee,” he explained. “She’s got a super mega sweet tooth that she tries to keep on the [down-low] and pawn off to me — there’s all this stuff. It kind of comes out in a relationship which has just been fun.”

During the season 17 Men Tell All special, Tayshia doubled down on the sentiment. “Zac and I are just having a really fun time exploring New York City,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “We’re doing really, really well. We’re happily engaged, but right now, we’re just really — we’re dating!”

She also noted that the coronavirus pandemic forced them to reevaluate their wedding timeline. “You kind of, like, put a little cap on a lot of the things people to do,” she explained. “So now we’re really able to have fun. I’m really enjoying life.” That being said, Tayshia wasn’t shy about highlighting her recent bout of baby fever. She gushed at the time, “I’m obsessed with babies.”

