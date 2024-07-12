Theresa Nist Shades Gerry Turner While Promoting Family Feud

There still seems to be no love lost between Golden Bachelor‘s Theresa Nist towards ex-husband Gerry Turner when she appeared to shade him while promoting their upcoming episode of Family Feud.

Theresa, 70, shared several promotional stills to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 12, for the episode, which airs on July 16. It was taped on April 7, less than a week before the couple announced their split and Gerry, 72, filed for divorce.

The Bachelor Nation versus Golden Bachelor teams featured a promotional photo of the first team, consisting of Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson and fiancé Dotun Olubeko and Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar, with the men posing on one knee next to their brides-to-be.

Under a photo of her team that featured Gerry and his daughters Angie and Jenny, along with Theresa’s kids Jen and Tommy, she made no mention of her former blended family.

Instead, the New Jersey native wrote under her team photo, “Wait until you see how cute Joey & Kelsey, Charity & Dotun and [Kaity] & Zach look this Tuesday, July 16th,” while saying nothing about herself and Gerry.

The couple fell in love during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, where the retired Indiana restauranteur gave Theresa his final golden rose and proposed in the season finale, which aired on November 30, 2023.

The newest Bachelor franchise was a massive success, and fans became so invested in the two widowers finding love again later in life. Gerry and Theresa revealed during After the Final Rose that their wedding was less than two months away, as he joked that at their age, they didn’t have time to waste.

The former couple married in a televised ceremony on January 4, surrounded by various members of Bachelor Nation.

Courtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

In an April 7 Instagram post, Gerry gushed over his experience with Theresa and their kids after taping the game show. “Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family,” he wrote in the caption of a selfie taken with their team.

Gerry and Theresa’s fairytale romance came to a crashing end when they announced their split during an April 12 joint appearance on Good Morning America, just five days after the Family Feud taping.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry told ABC News’ Juju Chang.

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry continued. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.” He filed for divorce in Petersburg, Indiana, later that day. It was finalized on June 12.

While Theresa and Gerry’s romance didn’t last, her friendship with his runner up, Leslie Fhima, is still going strong.

“Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie!” the financial services professional captions a series of photos with her reality show pal on June 15. The ladies were seen having glasses of wine, in addition to having a pool day with Leslie’s daughter and granddaughter.