Travis Barker finds girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to be delicious. The 42-year-old shared a sexy photo from their recent Mexican getaway where she sat on his lap on outdoor steps, while Travis, 45, passionately kissed her neck. Kourt captioned the August 18 Instagram snapshot, “yummy.”

No wonder Travis was so turned on because what Kourtney was wearing sent him into an adoring frenzy. She could be seen wearing a black and white vertical striped halter dress with racy open sides that showed plenty of bare skin. They fabric was held together via crisscrossed black strings that went from the bottom of her arms all the way down her body to her ankles, showing that she was going commando underneath her frock.

Kourtney added a pop of bright red lipstick and strappy open-toed heels and wore her newly cut bob hairstyle halfway pulled up from the sides. She previously showed off several bikini photos of the tiny swimwear she wore during her trip south of the border with Travis.

The Poosh founder tagged their staircase makeout location as Cabo San Lucas, as the couple flew down to Mexico aboard sister Kylie Jenner‘s private plane on what was Travis’ first experience with air travel in 13 years.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In 2008, the Blink 182 drummer survived a fiery plane crash that left him with burns over 67 percent of his body. On his previous getaways with Kourtney, they took his luxury tour bus to locations in the southwest U.S., since he refused to fly. When his work took him to Europe, Travis would travel by boat, as he was that adamant about not flying ever again.

So, it was a very big deal that Kourtney helped Travis muster up the courage to fly again. The couple were joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for the brief getaway to Cabo. Upon their safe return to Southern California on August 17, Travis shared a photo in front of Kylie’s plane on the tarmac, holding Kourtney in his arms with her legs wrapped around his waist as the pair kissed.

“With you anything is possible,” Travis gushed, tagging Kourtney. She responded in the comments, “Anything and everything with you.” It must have been quite a rush to be able to get down to Cabo in a little more than two hours by air, instead of a 27-hour one-way bus ride. Not only has Travis found his soulmate in Kourtney, but she’s also helped him find the strength for air travel again. Just think of all the romantic places they can go to now!