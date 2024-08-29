Travis Kelce Jokes About Loving Taylor Swift More Than Announcer

As if the world needed more confirmation! Travis Kelce joked about how much he loves girlfriend Taylor Swift during his appearance at a roundtable discussion with some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

The panel was moderated by the Chiefs’ play-by-play announcer, Mitch Holthus, on Wednesday, August 28. When Mitch, 67, told the group and the audience how much he loved the players, they responded in kind, but he had a followup question specifically for Travis, 34.

“You love me more than Taylor?” Mitch quipped.

The Ohio native took a breath before replying with a smile, “Maybe not.”

Travis’ admiration for his superstar girlfriend has never been a secret, and he recently raved about her to Adam Sandler when the actor appeared as a guest on “New Heights.”

Adam, 57, who has admitted he’s a Swiftie in the past, told the Super Bowl champ, “What a girl, what a girl.”

“You know it. You know it. Best performer out there,” Travis replied.

Taylor, 34, and Travis had to navigate a long distance relationship over the last month while she finished up the European leg of her Eras world tour and Travis began training for the 2024 NFL season. The couple were reportedly in “constant communication” during their days apart, though.

“Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in an article published on August 15. “They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other.”

“Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude,” the insider continued. “Their connection is unlike anything that they’ve ever experienced before.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Travis seemed to confirm his love for gift giving when he reportedly sent Taylor $31,000 worth of roses to celebrate the end of the European leg of her tour. The U.S. Sun reported that he sent the “Blank Space” artist “$5,800 worth of treats” along with 51 boxes of red roses to symbolize the number of shows Taylor performed in Europe.

After spending weeks apart, Taylor and Travis reunited at her Rhode Island mansion on August 25 as the Miss Americana star threw a star-studded bash for her bestie Blake Lively’s birthday. It seemed she was ready to hang out with some of her friends as soon as she returned to the States.

Along with Blake, 37, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, other celebs at the party included Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Taylor now gets a bit of a break as her tour takes a two-month hiatus, and Life & Style exclusively reported that she’ll be making the most of her time by spending it with Travis.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” the source said. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

The insider added that Travis is looking forward to their time together as well. The NFL star “has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her, even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends.”