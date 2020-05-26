Never forgotten. Tyler Cameron shared a sweet birthday tribute for his late mom, Andrea, who died on February 29 after suffering a brain aneurysm. “Happy birthday, momma. We miss you,” the Bachelorette contestant wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 26.

The sentimental photo showed Andrea smiling while all dressed up surrounded by Tyler; his younger brother, Ryan; and an extended family member named Austin. Luckily, the ex of Hannah Brown has been surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time while quarantining in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Andrea Cameron/Instagram

The contractor, 27, asked for prayers from fans on February 27 after canceling a group run with Good Morning America because he had to rush home to be by his mom’s side.

He confirmed her death on March 2 and said, “Heaven gained an angel,” along with a photo of himself, Ryan and their dad, Jeff, holding Andrea’s hand in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote.

He later gave more detail about her passing while promoting awareness for organ donation. “We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” Tyler divulged on March 13 with videos of his final moments with his mother. “We lost our rock, our nucleus and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give.”

Although the season 15 star had “a hard time deciding” whether or not to share the intimate family moment, he hoped to inspire others to “say yes to donating their organs.”

Instagram

Many friends rallied to support Tyler, including Hannah, 25. “Your momma would be really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have,” the former Miss Alabama responded to her ex’s post. “Proud of you too, TC.”

Andrea’s legacy will always be remembered.