‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Celebrates Late Mom Andrea’s Birthday: ‘We Miss You’
Never forgotten. Tyler Cameron shared a sweet birthday tribute for his late mom, Andrea, who died on February 29 after suffering a brain aneurysm. “Happy birthday, momma. We miss you,” the Bachelorette contestant wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 26.
The sentimental photo showed Andrea smiling while all dressed up surrounded by Tyler; his younger brother, Ryan; and an extended family member named Austin. Luckily, the ex of Hannah Brown has been surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time while quarantining in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The contractor, 27, asked for prayers from fans on February 27 after canceling a group run with Good Morning America because he had to rush home to be by his mom’s side.
He confirmed her death on March 2 and said, “Heaven gained an angel,” along with a photo of himself, Ryan and their dad, Jeff, holding Andrea’s hand in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote.
View this post on Instagram
What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times. . . We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. . In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else. . . I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes. This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. . . Love you forever momma ❤️
He later gave more detail about her passing while promoting awareness for organ donation. “We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” Tyler divulged on March 13 with videos of his final moments with his mother. “We lost our rock, our nucleus and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give.”
Although the season 15 star had “a hard time deciding” whether or not to share the intimate family moment, he hoped to inspire others to “say yes to donating their organs.”
Many friends rallied to support Tyler, including Hannah, 25. “Your momma would be really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have,” the former Miss Alabama responded to her ex’s post. “Proud of you too, TC.”
Andrea’s legacy will always be remembered.