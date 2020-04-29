Unbothered? Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron sang his heart out into an empty wine bottle with BFF Matt James after ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s pregnancy news with Zayn Malik was revealed on April 28. That’s definitely one way to react.

“Karaoke with the squad,” Matt, 28, captioned a TikTok video of him and the 27-year-old reality stud belting out “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” by Chris Brown. Judging by the empty booze bottles they were using as microphones, fans couldn’t help but assume they indulged in a few drinks to get the party going.

Hilariously enough, Hannah Brown’s ex was wearing the iconic salmon-colored blazer from season 15. Tyler not only wore the jacket in his headshot for the reality show, but it kept appearing in multiple episodes as a slew of other contestants borrowed the pale pink coat. It even inspired Jed Wyatt to write a song about the article of clothing. However, Tyler paired it with blue athletic shorts and no shirt during the karaoke session. Meanwhile, Matt looked equally cozy in a Jupiter sweatshirt, grey beanie and white shorts.

Their drunken night came on the heels of news that the Bachelor Nation star’s ex, 25, is pregnant with her first child. Tyler and Gigi dated for two months before splitting in October 2019. The pair heated up quickly and were seen packing on the PDA at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. They also went on multiple dinner dates all over NYC, and Tyler even traveled to the Netherlands in September to attend the funeral of Gigi’s grandmother. “Tyler is a supportive guy. He is there for the people he cares about and will do whatever he can for them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the Florida native at the time. “Tyler’s the type of guy who will try his best to make someone smile during a tough time.”

However, things fizzled out as quickly as they began, and the catwalk queen reconciled with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend, 27, in December 2019. There doesn’t seem to be any saltiness from Tyler about the blonde beauty’s rekindled romance. During a Zoom call with fans on April 2, the former college athlete confirmed his ex is “dating her old man,” seemingly in reference to the One Direction stud. He added that she’s a “good girl,” and made it seem like they had an amicable ending.

