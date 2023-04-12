While many children of celebrities have Instagram and TikTok accounts, Jennifer Garner has been determined to keep her three kids she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, off social media. Keep reading to find out why the former couple’s children don’t have a social media presence.

Why Aren’t Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Kids on Social Media?

The Peppermint star, 50, believes having a social media presence is harmful for Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. “I just said to my kids, ‘Tell me, show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers and then we’ll have the conversation,'” Jennifer revealed during an April 11 appearance on NBC’s Today. “Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat,” she added.

Jennifer told Katie Couric in a 2019 interview that she worried about how social media would affect her kids’ mental health. “Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure,” she said

“My daughter’s at an all-girl school, and it’s such a huge problem, and she’ll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why, because I’m on there (Instagram),” she continued. “It’s something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?”

Jennifer reiterated a similar statement that she did on Today. “I just say, ‘When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,'” she said. “But everything you look at, I don’t see anything positive for you out there, she told Violet.

How Do Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Kids Feel About Not Being on Social Media?

“My eldest is grateful,” Jennifer said of Violet not having a social media presence. As for her other two children, “We’ll see. I mean, it’s a long haul. I have a couple more to go. So, just knock on wood, we’ll see if I really hang in there.”

Does Jennifer Garner Share Photos of Her Kids on Social Media?

While the actress is prolific when it comes to posting everything from cooking videos to beauty hacks and movie projects to Instagram, she draws a line at allowing fans to see her children. “I would never share my kids,” Jennifer told E! News in 2018. “That’s a pretty big roadblock right there … I’ve fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird.”

The Camping star has long been wary of the amount of paparazzi attention her children receive. “My kids take karate for example, and we have our classes at the same time every week,” she told Today in 2013 while advocating for a California state law aimed at protecting children of celebrities. “So, the guys know when we have karate, and so 20 of them wait there for us every single class. So that’s a lot of energy coming at little, little kids.”