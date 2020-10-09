The work never stops! YouTuber Tana Mongeau showed off her toned tummy during a nighttime workout on Thursday, October 8.

“I never work out at night,” the 22-year-old wrote over a Boomerang of herself flaunting her abs in a mirror in a gym space. “Pray for her.” The former MTV star was rocking a white sports bra, grey sweatpants and a pair of Yeezy 350 Boosts in black and red.

Instagram

The content creator has been showing off a lot lately — especially recently when she dyed her hair brown for a one-day tryst in Malibu to do a photo shoot on Tuesday, October 6. She put her new locks on full display on her Instagram Stories and feed … but by the next day, she had already gone back to blonde.

Beyond showing off her killer bod and luscious locks on the ‘gram, you can usually find the Las Vegas native hanging out with BFF and rumored girlfriend Noah Cyrus. The pair sparked romance rumors recently when they were spotted holding hands while attending dinner at BOA Steakhouse in late September.

After the meal, the dynamic duo each shared Instagram posts calling each other “girlfriend” which further ignited speculation from fans — but neither Tana nor Miley Cyrus‘ little sister, 20, have commented on the possible relationship.

Noah and the Bustedness star first revealed their friendship in September 2019, after each of them had dated and split from rapper Lil Xan. The twosome got close over a “love of smoking weed,” which probably comes as no surprise to their fans. “It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me. So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know,” the MTV: No Filter alum told Life & Style exclusively about her friend in February. “She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

Tana wasn’t shy about gushing over her rumored flame at the time. “She also is just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big,” the vlogger raved. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.” It seems time will tell if Tana and Noah take their friendship to the next level!