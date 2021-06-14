Ah, young love. Alabama Barker gave fans a super sassy update on her dating life just days after packing on the PDA with her mystery boyfriend. “Single,” Travis Barker‘s teenage daughter captioned a since-deleted photo of herself giving the finger via Instagram on Monday, June 14. The 15-year-old also mentioned her account “got hacked.”

Taking to TikTok on the same day, Alabama also shared a video of herself lip-synching Beth Crowley‘s “Close the Door” with the caption, “Sometimes you have to let go.” Her followers seemingly identified her mystery boyfriend as rapper Girlzluhdev in the comments of her post. However, Alabama never showed his face in any of their photos.

On June 4, the Meet the Barkers alum shared a snapshot with the mystery boy at Nobu Malibu. In the picture, he had his arms wrapped around Alabama and she added a diamond ring and lock emojis. Later, on June 10, Alabama shared another photo of the couple hugging in a room with all-pink lighting.

Shortly after Alabama posted her breakup announcement, Girlzluhdev did provide some clues that he was, in fact, her boyfriend. “Stop sending me them TikToks,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. “I rather keep it off the media,” he added.

Girlzluhdev did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Generally, Alabama is very forthcoming on social media, particularly when it comes to clapping back at trolls. “At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM me instead of watching your own children … you guys do not know my inside life. Keep your opinions to yourself.”

Alabama has also been very vocal about her strained relationship with mom Shanna Moakler. In a separate May post, the TikTok star claimed that Shanna, 46, who also shares 17-year-old son Landon Barker with ex-husband Travis, 45, “has never completely” been in her life.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” the former Miss USA previously explained to Life & Style, before seemingly referencing the Blink-182 drummer and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”