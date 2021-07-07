She’s got skills! Alabama Barker shared the cutest video of her dad, Travis Barker, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, playing piano together on Tuesday, July 6.

“This is what I come home to,” the 15-year-old gushed over the clip via her Instagram Stories. In the footage, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, could be seen sitting next to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, as they each played their part in the duet song “Heart and Soul.” The Poosh founder also was seen laughing as they hammered out the tune on the keys.

It’s no surprise to see one of Travis’ children gushing over the couple, who went public in February. An insider previously told Life & Style that his son and daughter think Kourtney is “cool” and love her romance with their father. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source explained at the time. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya — whom ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya — is also a big fan of the lifestyle blogger. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool,” the insider added.

MEGA; Alabama Barker/Instagram

The musician’s daughters are regularly spotted hanging out with Kourtney and, most recently, Travis’ family seemingly spent the 4th of July weekend with her and her children at her new multimillion-dollar Palm Springs house.

“It’s their ‘escape home,’” a separate source told Life & Style in June. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for [Kourtney and Travis] to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.” The reality star and ex Scott Disick share three children, 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

The mother of three’s famous family is so smitten with her blossoming romance that they are convinced “marriage is almost certain” for the pair — and an engagement is “imminent,” an additional insider previously revealed Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”