Will they make it? Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle’s relationship seems strong heading into the finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but they’ve had some bumps along the way. Their romance has survived, but are they still together after the show? Keep reading for spoilers about the Bachelor Nation pair.

Trevor, 29, and Jamie, 21, will go head-to-head against Bri Stauss and Chris Watson. The remaining musical duos will perform for a panel of celebrity judges, including Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Jason Tartick, actor Taye Diggs, singer and songwriter Jewel and actress Rita Wilson. In the end, Bri, 28, and Chris, 30, will reign supreme, according to Reality Steve.

ABC/John Fleenor

Trevor and Jamie don’t take home the season 1 crown, and they’ve kept hush-hush about their current relationship status. However, they seem to have very positive feelings toward one another.

The Nashville songstress, who is a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” gushed over her ice skating date with the California stud. “I grew up watching romance movies and dreaming about grand gestures and out-of-this-world dates,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve come to learn that you don’t need fireworks or a five-star restaurant dinner to have those ‘movie magic moments.’ However, this date was one of those moments … and a night I’ll never forget.”

Trevor also mentioned one of his “favorite parts” of the reality show experience was cruising with Jamie in a tour bus and raved about how “proud” he was of her for overcoming her stage fright.

However, Trevor raised some red flags for Jamie. Contestant Natascha, who is pals with the American Idol alum’s ex Sierra, confronted the musician over cheating allegations on the second episode. Trevor claimed he had “emotionally cheated” on Sierra by messaging other women but had not crossed a physical line.

ABC/John Fleenor

Jamie confessed she was cheated on in every relationship she had ever been in but still decided to progress things with Trevor. “I was just trying to follow my heart and to go with those feelings,” the brunette beauty told Entertainment Tonight about the situation. “I feel like when you ask someone to tell you the truth, you have to accept their answer as the truth … I decided that I wanted to move on and I believe that people can change.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Trevor and Jamie!