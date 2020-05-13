Fingers crossed! Bri Stauss and Chris Watson are one of the most solid couples on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but are they still together? See the fate of their relationship below. Caution: Spoilers!

Wedding singer Chris, 30, and Bri — a 28-year-old pop singer from Utah — have an insanely strong connection and keep proving their love (and musical talent) week after week.

ABC/John Fleenor

They were even the first couple to drop the L-bomb during the season. After performing Taylor Swift’s “Lover” on stage, Bri told the crowd, “I just hugged him and I said, ‘I love you,’ but you didn’t hear it, and I haven’t told you that yet.” Chris said he loved her, too, and later revealed just how big of a moment that was for him, especially after the death of his dad.

“I’ve never said those words and actually meant it and really felt it. It’s a lot to be vulnerable,” the Caribbean stud admitted to producers in his confessional. “I went through a lot of depression and sadness with losing my dad and cutting myself off emotionally … I still wish my dad could be here to meet her. I would tell my dad that I met the sweetest woman in the world and I think she’s perfect for me.”

Chris and Bri end up making it to the final two couples along with Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes, according to Reality Steve. The singing duos will perform in front of celebrity judges Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, actor and singer Taye Diggs, songwriter Jewel and actress Rita Wilson. In the end, Chris and Bri come out victorious.

There are a few clues that hint the season 1 winners are still making their relationship work after the cameras stopped rolling. They both still follow each other on social media (good sign, right?), and Bri shared a very positive message with her Instagram followers in February after returning from filming. “This has already been the greatest year of my life and I can’t wait to share so many things with you! Soon,” she gushed.

Bri and Chris have given fans serious hope for eternal love. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them!